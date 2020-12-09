Two social media videos emerged over the weekend showing use of force from officers within the Huntsville Police Department.
In a statement to The Item, Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said that the department is aware of the videos being circulated and subsequent investigations are currently ongoing.
In one video, an individual is filming an arrest on N. Sam Houston Avenue when he is approached by an HPD officer. The individual tells the officer, “I just hit record, just chill.” The officer then told the gentleman “put your hands behind your back” as he appeared to reach for handcuffs when the video clip ended.
In a second cell phone video, an officer used force on a suspect that had already been apprehended, lifting him and taking him to the ground. A second officer then assisted in arresting the suspect.
There is no audio of the incident in the second video that has surfaced.
In the statement, Lunsford said that the individuals in the first video were arrested on charges of public intoxication, interfering with public duties and resisting arrest/ search or transport. Lunsford referenced three suspects in relation to the second video, with one individual being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/ search or transport, evading arrest, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Two others were arrested for interfering with public duties.
No further information was released by law enforcement.
