The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in the burglary of a local liquor store.
Huntsville police say three people burglarized Lone Star Liquor No. 1 on U.S. 190 early Tuesday morning. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage, but have not released descriptions of the individuals.
According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, the suspects entered the store by breaking a glass door with a metal pulley. He said that the suspects entered and left with several unknown bottles and boxes of liquor.
Police are still processing the scene, and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the commercial burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
