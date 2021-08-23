HUNTSVILLE — A 27-year-old Huntsville man was arrested Monday following a bank robbery.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department say that a Black male — later identified as Telvin Tubbs — entered First Financial Bank at the corner of Hwy. 75 N. and 10th Street and demanded money. Bank employees put some cash in an envelope and the suspect then fled on foot, police say.
Huntsville Police Lt. Jim Barnes said that HPD officers and deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office flooded the area and spotted Tubbs in a creek between the bank and a nearby apartment complex. Deputies pursued him to 7 Leguas restaurant and then arrested the suspect at Prosperity Bank near the intersection of 11th Street and Normal Park Rd.
“This was just a great effort by both agencies to jump into action and quickly take this suspect into custody,” Barnes noted.
Tubbs has an active warrant for a 2016 aggravated robbery, where he was accused of assaulting a 94-year-old man as he tried to get in his truck outside of the Dollar General on Hwy. 75 N.
The scene is still under investigation.
