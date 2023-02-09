After 43 years of caring for the residents of Walker County, Dr. Greg Peter has retired from his post as the owner and Lead Chiropractor at Huntsville Physical Medicine Institute. He has passed the torch to a reputable team that will keep the same business name and staff. Dr. Kala Eulitt, founder of the Back Pain and Joint Center of Texas in Conroe is the new owner and Clinical Director. Dr. Brian McGee is the Lead Chiropractor and will be the doctor that most clients interact with.
“Dr. Eulitt and Dr. McGee are great practitioners,” said Dr. Peter. “I know they will take good care of my former patients and the community.”
A grand opening celebration is in the works, but the main goal of the new owner and lead chiropractor is to continue caring for clients with the same level of dedication as Dr. Peter. Even though many things will stay the same, Dr. Eulitt will be adding other services that focus on nutrition and rehabilitation.
“Our job is not only to help patients manage pain but to also teach them how to take better care of their bodies outside the clinic on a day to day basis,” said Dr. Eulitt.
Some Huntsville residents may know Dr. McGee through his specialty work with horses and more than 18 years of experience serving the residents of Montgomery county as a chiropractor. He is a graduate of Conroe High School and Texas Tech and attended Parker Chiropractic College. He holds a five star rating on sharecre.com and healthgrades.com.
Dr. Eulitt has owned a chiropractic clinic in Conroe for 14 years. He grew up in Southeast Houston and attended Texas Chiropractic College. Dr. Eulitt has known Dr. Peter for a number of years through professional associations and personal interactions. They both coached football and basketball at the YMCA at the same time.
Both doctors were drawn into the world of chiropractic care at a fairly young age because they saw a way to help people without the use of prescription medicine or surgery. Dr. Peter met his first mentor Dr. Doug Fair while receiving care in St. Francis, Kansas where he grew up. Fair was the President of the Kansas Chiropractic Association and a pillar in his community. Another mentor he names in health and wellness is C.J. Mertz, who he met in Austin while attending a seminar.
Dr. Eulitt was similarly inspired to become a doctor by positive experiences receiving medical care for sports injuries in his younger years. He wanted to become a doctor at the age of eight and chose chiropractic care because of the work/life balance the profession offered in terms of raising a family.
Dr. Peter’s last day at the clinic was on January 26 and Dr. Eulitt says the transition is going well. The weekly workshops that Dr. Peter has hosted for years will continue. “Thirty Minutes to Wellness” will be held at either noon or 5:30 p.m. They are open to the public and interested parties can find out dates and specific times by contacting the office.
Office Manager Nina Morley and the rest of the staff are staying in their positions to continue to serve their clients in the same manner as they always have. Morley has worked at the practice for thirty years. Administrative Assistant Tracy Bean has been there for ten years and Nurse Practitioner Katherine Watts assisted Dr. Peter for seven years.
“All of my staff members showed such great loyalty to me and our patients. They acted as owners in that they gave the same care and attention that I did. I can’t say enough about how much of a blessing they are,” said Dr. Peter.
Even though it feels a bit odd not to go to the clinic every day, Dr. Peter is already enjoying his retirement by playing golf, hunting and traveling. He says he is deeply grateful to his former clients for their support over more than four decades.
“I love this community,” said Dr. Peter. “I came here as a total stranger and developed great relationships that have become my family. Deep thanks to the people of Walker County. It’s been a blessing to help them with their health.”
The clinic is located at 901 Normal Park Drive, Suite 201. Contact the office for more information about their services at 936-291-2111, visit their website at https://www.huntsvillechiro.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/huntsvillephysicalmedicine. To learn more about Dr. Eulitt’s practice in Conroe, visit https://www.backpaincenteroftexas.com/.
