HUNTSVILLE — Join the city of Huntsville on Sunday, July 4 in the celebration of Independence Day with family entertainment and a large-scale firework show.
Family Fun begins at 4 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Activities include airbrush painting, balloon twisting, leather-working, sand art, a rock-wall, DJ, mechanical bull, dunk tank, a watermelon eating contest, and more. Once the family fun portion of the event wraps up at 8 p.m., get to your favorite spot in the park and get ready to watch the amazing fireworks display at night.
Personal coolers are allowed in the park, but glass bottles will not be permitted. Visitors are not allowed to bring or set off fireworks in the park.
For more information contact Kristy Wheeler at (936) 294-5721 or visit the city’s website at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
