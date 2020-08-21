A Huntsville Police officer was assaulted while responding to a noise complaint at a Huntsville apartment complex.
The offense occurred Friday at 2 a.m. when officers responded to the Vineyard at Sam Houston complex in the 2000 block of El Toro Dr., after a resident reported loud noises.
According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, the officer encountered a group of individuals conversing and talking loudly upon arrival. He said that one of the suspects, who appeared to be intoxicated, walked away from the group when the officer attempted to intervene.
As the officer was attempting to apprehend the suspect, a tussle ensued and he was able to escape. The officer sustained only minor injuries with small abrasions, bumps and bruises.
The known suspect is still on the loose, with an investigation ongoing.
Anyone with information on the attempted theft is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
