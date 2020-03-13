Public schools across Walker County will have an extended spring break.
Officials from Huntsville and New Waverly ISD announced Friday that all campuses will remain closed through March 23 in response to growing concerns and the continued spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
All school activities and events will be canceled during this time, which includes all athletic, extracurricular activities, practices, banquets and competitions as well as weekend events.
“The Huntsville ISD Board and Administration understands the burden school closure places on our parents and community; however, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to
assist public health authorities with efforts to halt the spread of this virus,” HISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “Huntsville ISD will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and keep our parents and employees informed as needed.”
Notification will be sent out by Friday, March 20 to communicate if our schools will remain closed or reopen on March 23.
The districts urge citizens to continue to keep general health precautions in mind, including proper hand washing and other preventative steps outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS): www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus.
