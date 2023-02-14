T. Wendy Williams is an author who exemplifies Black Excellence. Williams grew up in Huntsville and graduated with a degree in mass communications from SHSU in 1996. She is a wife and mother of three, currently working on her fifth novel. From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 she will be the featured guest at a book signing at the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center.
Her love of writing reaches back to her childhood, at what was then called Huntsville Junior High. Williams says that Mr. Wilson’s 7th grade Language Arts class was a pivotal point in expanding her natural affinity for the written word. Her class was encouraged to spend a full hour reading and also given time for journal writing. She became a voracious reader, favoring biographies and stories of Black lives in America.
“I wanted to write stories that weren’t always about hardship. I wanted to focus on Black Excellence,” said Williams. Her writing inspires hope through characters that thrive in spite of the odds.
The main character in her two latest novels is based on a collection of people that represent her own passion for music. Williams says “her ears have range” and her musical tastes transcend all genres, from orchestral theater to Eazy-E and N.W.A. Her aunt was a music minister, who she recalls playing the theme for “The Young and the Restless”. Williams found the piece both haunting and inspiring.
These are some of the building blocks that created the protagonist for “Lost in the Music” and her latest release “A Melody for Madeline”. They are sequential fiction novels about a young concert pianist. Williams’ own life experiences are woven into the storylines.
“Madeline represents excellence. But she is also human. She is exceptional. But she still has a lot to learn,” said Williams.
“Lost in the Music” is about a 17 year old girl from Houston on summer break in Los Angeles during the summer before she goes to Julliard. By the end of the story, she makes some life changing discoveries. “A Melody for Madeline” picks up exactly where she left off, navigating choices and making her way back to her goals. Her current project is the third story in Madeline’s saga.
Like Williams, the character is older and wiser. She is learning what must be sacrificed in order to arrive at her desired destination. It’s fiction that presents a real life exploration of what success means and what it costs to pursue your passions, weighing the universal themes of security versus freedom.
Her first novel, “I Laugh to Keep from Crying” was initially self published and her first book signing was at Hastings in Huntsville in 2001. The book was picked up by Kensington Publishing of New York and tailored for a larger audience, and then published under the title “Happily Never After”. She had the same experience when she self published her second novel “Confessions from the Jump Seat”. The book was picked up and released as “Mile High Confessions”. That story centered around flight attendants, which was Williams’ line of work at the time.
Williams is self publishing once again, relieving herself of the pressure of constant deadlines while she is still a mother to three very active children. Williams rises at dawn and writes for three hours every day, with a goal of producing no less than 10 typed pages per week. Her process has changed as the children have gotten older, and she says it’s a delicate dance, but she is committed to them and her craft. She still journals every day and keeps a journal for each of her children.
Growing up in Huntsville, Williams’ family home was near a prison unit. She observed from a young age that walls were a part of her environment, both physically and figuratively. But it’s also home to eagles, who soar beyond their limits. She attended 4th grade at Samuel Houston Elementary, now the site of the cultural center and museum where her book signing will be held.
It was this location where the earliest seeds of her writing career were planted. Mrs. Tessie Bridges was her music teacher and let her play the piano. Writing has always come naturally for Williams, and her work gravitates toward the places where she finds her own passions: music and romance.
Her hope as a writer is to empower people to pursue their passions and to inspire the younger generation to get back to reading. On a professional level, she hopes to bring her stories into visual form through digital streaming or feature film. Her personal recommendation to up and coming writers is based on how she conducts herself.
“Always try to exude class and excellence, and be consistent. Whether you are addressing a head of state or a homeless person, represent yourself in a positive light. I am the same regardless of the setting, and how I conduct myself is a reflection on my family,” said Williams.
Williams’ work has been featured in Essence Magazine and the New York Review of books. To download an excerpt from her latest book, visit https://www.twendytheauthor.com.
