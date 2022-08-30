Huntsville Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of executive leaders Mary Bevier, Chief Financial Officer, and Jose Guerra, RN, Chief Nursing Officer. Bevier came on board recently Aug. 8, and Guerra joined July 18. HMH is part of the Community Hospital Corporation family of hospitals.
“We are delighted to welcome Mary and Jose to our staff, our executive team and hospital family,” said Patrick Shannon, HMH Chief Executive Officer. “Their commitment, experience and enthusiasm will greatly contribute to our growing strength in healthcare excellence for our community and neighbors. Our leaders and talented staff remain devoted to exceptional care and exceptional patient experience.”
Mary Bevier, CFO, brings over 20 years of experience as a healthcare finance leader focused on financial stability, operational efficiencies and process improvements for sustainability and long-term success. Through CHC Consulting, she recently served as Interim CFO at Franklin Foundation Hospital, Franklin, LA and prior as CFO for Rehoboth McKinley Christian Healthcare Services, Gallup, NM. She has also served at a variety of healthcare facilities and systems, including Ardent Health Services in Roswell, NM; Carondelet Health Network in Tucson, AZ; CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM; and Mercy Hospital in Tiffin, OH.
Bevier earned a bachelor of arts in both business and accounting from Bluffton University, Bluffton, OH, and a master’s degree at Western Governors University. She has a public accountant certification from her home state of Ohio. She will be relocating to Walker County from Albuquerque, NM, along with her husband Brian. They have one daughter and two granddaughters. She enjoys time with family and friends.
Jose Guerra, CNO, MSN, RN, CRRN, CMSRN, NEA-BC, is committed to clinical excellence, compassionate care, and patient safety. He has nearly five years of CNO experience from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a for-profit 60 licensed bed acute rehab hospital in Houston, where he had the oversight of more than 100 clinicians and several areas of clinical operations – Nursing, Respiratory, Nutrition, Telemetry, Lab, Infection Control, Dialysis, Wound Care, Education and PBX. Prior to Encompass, Guerra served as Administrative Director of Nursing for five years with Tomball Regional Hospital, a for-profit 350-bed CHS hospital.
Guerra holds a master’s degree in nursing leadership and administration of health care systems from Excelsior College. In addition, he is certified in medical-surgical, rehabilitation nursing, and Nurse Executive leadership. He enjoys traveling golf, and spending time with his wife and three teenagers.
