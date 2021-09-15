HUNTSVILLE — Patrick Shannon has been named the new CEO of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Shannon, who has been serving as the interim CEO since June, is the former Chief Operating Officer for Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont. His announcement follows a CEO search conducted by Community Hospital Corporation of Plano — the management company of the 123-bed, joint commission‐accredited, not‐for‐profit acute care community hospital.
“Huntsville Memorial Hospital is vital to the health of our entire community and our economic fabric,” said Ray Hernandez, the HMH board chairman and president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Patrick brings strength of intentional and servant leadership, and enthusiasm to solidify the executive team and support our staff. His experience and passions are a great match with our mission to deliver excellent care to our community.”
While at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Shannon is recognized for managing the growth of several ancillary, diagnostic and procedural services. He also help facilitate the organization's first Internal Medicine Residency Program and acted as an incident commander during several Southeast Texas area hurricanes.
Shannon’s prior executive roles include three years as the COO for Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, LA, five years as the vice president surgical services at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA and administrator at HCA’s Surgical Center of El Paso and East El Paso Surgery Center.
He holds a master of science in health service administration from St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois, a master of business administration with a healthcare concentration from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana and a bachelor of general studies from Louisiana State University.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. His military career includes deputy commanding officer for the 3rd Medical Training Brigade in Fort Sam Houston.
Shannon will officially join an executive team — all of which have been appointed within the past two years. They include Chief Financial Officer Jim Jenkins, Chief Operations Officer Ian Gibson and Chief Nursing Officer Linda Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.