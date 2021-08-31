HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Memorial Hospital is feeling the strain as more and more beds fill with coronavirus patients.
In its report to the state on Tuesday, the hospital said it is caring for 40 patients with COVID-19, nine of those patients are in an intensive care unit. The hospital also reported that 95% of all COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Overall, COVID-19 patients make up half of the hospital’s census. According to state records, the hospital has admitted 24 COVID-positive patients since Aug. 25.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital began offering monoclonal antibodies, which are man-made proteins that can help patients fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization — if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.
The antibodies mimic the body's immune system and attack viruses to reduce their spread through the body. However, they are not approved for use in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy.
The drugs are only recommended for people at the highest risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, but regulators have slowly broadened who can qualify. The list of conditions now includes older age, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy and more than a half-dozen other issues.
However, health officials say that the antibodies are not an alternative for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is viewed as the most effective way to protect yourself from the virus.
