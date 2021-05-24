Huntsville Memorial Hospital is days away from losing its chief executive officer.
Steve Smith publicly announced Monday that he intends to retire June 1, ending over a two year stint at the acute care community facility.
“It has been my pleasure to serve this very special community and I have been so proud to serve beside dedicated healthcare teams,” Smith said. “Along with the HMH leadership, these talented individuals will continue to keep patient care excellence a top priority every day and work to improve the health of our community.”
Anne Woodard, Chair of the Board of Managers, Walker County Hospital District, shared, “We are ever thankful for Steve’s leadership, his endurance and dedication, especially during the hardships over the past year through the pandemic.”
Smith is recognized for several accomplishments that help fortify HMH for the future, including leading turnaround efforts, hiring executive leaders such as Chief Financial Officer Jim Jenkins and Chief Nursing Officer Linda Lawson, building physician allegiance and developing staff.
As part of this leadership transition, Joe Thomason, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations for Community Hospital Corporation will serve as an interim CEO, while CHC conducts the search for a CEO replacement.
CHC teams across clinical, financial and operational areas continue to support and steer HMH’s improvement and growth. CHC’s partnership with HMH was formalized on February 28, 2020, when HMH became part of the CHC family of hospitals.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Huntsville, Texas, is a 123-bed, joint commission-accredited, not- for-profit acute care community hospital. HMH delivers quality healthcare services to the residents of Walker County and its surrounding communities, a population of more than 72,000.
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers
