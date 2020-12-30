Huntsville Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and immediately began administering the vaccine to its frontline healthcare workers on Tuesday.
The hospital announced the news on social media Tuesday evening.
State health officials report Texas has received nearly 612,000 vaccine doses and 163,700 people have received the first of two shots.
Hospitals and nursing homes — some of the facilities hit hardest by the virus — have said they planned to stagger the roll out of vaccinations among employees, in part, because the shots can cause side effects including fever, fatigue and aches as they rev up the immune system. Having large groups of medical personnel out sick would cause staffing issues while the surge of COVID-19 patients continues to pour in.
