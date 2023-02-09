One in seven people who enter a hospital for treatment need blood. According to recent statistics, 4.5 million Americans will require a blood transfusion this year. but only one in 20 donate. Some cancer patients need two or more transfusions per day. Those who give the gift of life can save up to three lives in an hour. The Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is seeking donors for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at HMH Hospital.
Last year they received 146 donations of whole blood, but reserves are significantly low since the pandemic interrupted regular donations over the last few years. When donations could not be made at the hospital due to covid restrictions, the management at Holiday Inn was kind enough to make space available over a two-year period, free of charge. Regular donations at the hospital just resumed last June.
All types are needed, but there are some restrictions. Anyone with low iron levels, or who has ever had any type of hepatitis is not a safe donor. People on prescription medication should check with their physician before attempting to donate. Anyone who has been taking antibiotics needs to wait at least a week after completing their course.
Potential donors must be in reasonably good health and be at least 17 years of age. Young people aged 16 may donate with parental consent. Photo identification is required and a preliminary screening will be done at arrival to ensure samples are safe before proceeding. Anyone who agrees to give a double red cell donation may only do so safely every four months.
While having your blood drawn, drinking water and squeezing the ball continuously will help expedite the flow and shorten the length of time it takes to collect the desired unit. The draw takes roughly half an hour. Patients are required to wait at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no complications before departure, but side effects are rare.
There are a lot of people behind the scenes who prepare for each drive, including a team from one of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Centers (GCRBC) that drive in from Bryan or South Houston. Paige Wilson is part of the administrative team from GCRBC who creates the call sheets for those already signed up for the drive. These are sent to Susan Cascaden at HMH, who serves as the blood drive coordinator. Her counterpart at GCRBC Kristen Fischer organizes the team from their end to make sure they have enough supplies and team members to accommodate the donors.
Donors will receive a text when their donation has been used, so they know their contribution made a difference. Many nurses and other hospital staff at HMH donate regularly, including TDC guards who work in the prison ward.
“We’ve been very lucky. I’ve been here five years and they are delightful,” said Cascaden.
The hospital is also seeking volunteers. They currently have only 30 volunteers, down from roughly 70 before the pandemic. Volunteers man the information desk and run the gift shop. They also assist patients in the emergency room and help prepare for procedures and radiology treatments. They also need substitutes for days and times when regular volunteers have outside obligations.
Interested parties can pick up an application in the hospital gift shop. They have just installed a new computer system that will enable them to take applications online in the near future. Orientation will be provided after a background check is passed. Gwen Ritten has been volunteering at HMH for 14 years. She says the need for volunteers is at an all-time high and that she is deeply grateful for those who are able to donate their time.
To donate, visit https://www.giveblood.org/ to check eligibility and pre-register. HMH is located at 110 Memorial Hospital Drive. Enter through the Heart and Vascular entrance and take the elevator to the second floor to conference room C. For more information, call Susan Cascaden at 713-824-1757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.