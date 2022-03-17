Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger began Tuesday’s City Council meeting with encouraging words about the city’s growth following an economic development workshop which took place prior to the meeting.
“We’re growing, people stop and ask me what is being built here or there,” he said. “This city is growing, people have discovered Huntsville.”
The Huntsville City council accepted the findings of the 2020-2021 fiscal year audit conducted by Pattillo, Brown, & Hill LLP CPA. Chris Pruitt, a partner with the firm reported the city is in a good financial position. The firm returned an unmodified or clean opinion, after reviewing the city’s financial statements.
Pruitt said there were no material misstatements found during the audit, adding the city has an unassigned General Fund balance of $12.5 million, and brought in $ 2.1 million in additional revenue than expected, while spending $2.8 million less than anticipated.
The city also received positive marks during an additional required step, known as a single audit, necessary because the city received more than $750,000 of federal funding relating to the COVID-19 relief fund.
The council heard the first reading of ordinance consenting to the creation of a Municipal Unity District.
No action was taken Tuesday. A second reading is planned at a future council meeting.
The mayor’s appointments to City Boards and Commissions were approved.
Resident William ‘Bill’ Green requested the council allocate more resources to address storm water issues.
The mayor announced that the Main Street adopt a block registration began March 12.
The Council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, it returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
