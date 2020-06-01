Our country is going through a very difficult time, spawned by the tragedy of the death of Mr. George Floyd.
Many of our cities are experiencing peaceful protests as well as criminal activity. As I ponder what is happening in our country, I ask myself do we need to do more in "Home Sweet Huntsville" to foster good caring relationships with all our citizens?
In my observations, I’ve always believed that we have a good relationship with all our people in our city, regardless of their race, religious affiliation, or status. Maybe I’m a bit naive and if so, should I be doing more to foster caring, loving relationships with all our people?
I do not believe what we see happening in our country is a matter of funding, or monetary issues, or social programs, as it is a matter of the heart and being better at loving each other. We were all made by a loving God who made us in His image. Imagine that, we are made in God’s image. WOW! It is direct evidence of how much God loves us and has given us dominion over His creation. All God asks is that we recognize Him and glorify Him in all that we do. The greatest commandment is to love God with all you have and to love your neighbor as yourself. I want us to love this truth, and define the way we see other people. I hope you will join me in a caring, loving relationship to all of God’s premier creation-you and me. I firmly believe when we start seeing each other as God sees us, we will not see looting, destruction, and disregard of our fellow citizens.
As Max Lucado recently said, "You were made in God’s image. Print that on your resume. You are a diamond, a rose, and a jewel, purchased by the blood of Jesus Christ. In the eyes of God, you are worth dying for. Would you let this truth define the way you see yourself? Would you let this truth define the way you see other people? Every person you see was created by God to bear His image and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. This means that all people deserve to be seen for who they are: image-bearers of God". Can you imagine the impact this will have on a country or city that embraces it?
I pray we will see God created beauty in each of us. I call upon all our citizens and our city’s religious leaders to examine ourselves and our city to see what we can do to identify areas we should be working on to make sure we value every citizen in our city and give voice to all.
I love this city and I would be heartbroken to think that someday we might experience what is happening in many of our cities. I love the people of our city and I am committed to finding ways to love you more. Pray for all our first responders that God will protect them as they deal with those who would commit acts of violence against our cities and their people.
I will join hand-in-hand with all our first responders and support them with whatever they need to keep law and order in our city. At the same time, I will encourage our first responders to treat all people with respect and promote justice. Will you join me in this very worthy effort? We can be an example to America and other cities. I look forward to working with you and sharing our love for each other and our city. May God continue to bless our city and may we always glorify Him in all we do.
