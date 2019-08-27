Officers are on the lookout for a suspect that authorities say stabbed a man at a Huntsville gas station Monday night.
Police were dispatched to Conroe Regional Medical Center after receiving a call from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, stating that a man was stabbed in the hand at the Smiley’s gas station, located at 266 FM 247 in Huntsville around 9 p.m.
Officers say the man drove himself to the hospital in Conroe after the suspect accused the victim of taking his girlfriend. Police say the suspect then stabbed the victim in the hand with needle nose pliers.
“We are currently investigating the incident and reviewing video,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “When our investigation is complete, we will take the proper action.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
