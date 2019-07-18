A Huntsville man is currently held at Conroe Regional Hospital in stable condition following a drive-by shooting in east Huntsville.
Authorities say they received a call at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a shooting in the 1500 block of Dogwood Road in Huntsville. Officers say that unknown assailants fired six shots into a home, with a bullet striking a man in the back while he was sleeping.
The victim was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital and is expected to survive.
“We have no suspects or leads at this time,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We ask that anyone with information come forward.”
If you have any information, please call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or report information anonymously to Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.