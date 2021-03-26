A Huntsville man is recovering from significant injuries after he says he was attacked in the parking lot of the McDonalds, located in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Ave., early Friday morning.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded at 1:30 a.m. and met with the victim, who they say was missing a tooth, had heavy bruising and was covered in blood. The victim told officers that a Hispanic male and a Black male attacked him while he was waiting for a ride.
“This has the appearance that there is more to the story than what we are being told,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Usually people don’t just walk up to someone and beat them up for no reason.”
No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.
