Police are looking for leads after a Huntsville resident was attacked and robbed at gunpoint.
Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that approximately four male suspects attacked the victim while he was walking back from a convenience store on 11th Street to his apartment complex in the 1000 block of Avenue J on Friday. The victim told police that he witnessed the men hiding behind a building before he was attacked.
The victim was pistol whipped with a handgun, causing a small laceration, and a brown wallet with an unknown amount of cash was reported stolen from the incident.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
