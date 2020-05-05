A Huntsville man is in custody after police say he fled authorities through eastern Huntsville.
According to police records, Officer Taylor Wilkins attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala near Trinity Cutoff Rd. at approximately 1:55 p.m. Police say that the driver — identified as Timothy Dennis Jr, 33, of Huntsville — was witnessed throwing clear plastic bags out of the car and what appeared to be a blunt marijuana cigar.
Police say the driver ultimately stopped near his home, where officers say they noticed a large amount of marijuana residue. Reports show that Dennis was not driving at a high rate of speed, but did refuse to stop for police.
Dennis is being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of fleeing an officer and tampering with physical evidence. A bond has not been set.
