Huntsville city leaders are looking into realigning the function of its Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board to place a heavier focus on tourism.
A proposed amendment to the city’s code of ordinances would restructure the Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board to function as an advisory board to promote tourism. It is expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council tonight.
The Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board was created in 2008, and has been tasked with making recommendations to city staff and city council for the allocation of the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund. The current board consists of five members, which are all appointed by the mayor.
The purpose of the proposed Tourism Advisory Board will be to support the city’s tourism staff on matters of local concern and the promotion of tourism; promote and market tourism-related business in the Huntsville area; to further the promotion of tourism and publicity for the area; to promote Huntsville as a tourist destination throughout the state, regionally, nationally, and internationally; and make recommendation to city staff and city council for Hotel Occupancy Tax grant allocations.
City leaders are also seeking to increase the number of board members to nine.
There are currently 13 advisory boards or commissions that do everything from promoting public art to regulating commercial and residential development.
ON THE AGENDA
Other items expected to be discussed during tonight’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council include:
• the initial presentation on the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
• consideration of an agreement with Strand Associates, Inc. for professional engineering services connected to a 9,100-linear feet sewer line replacement project. The project is budgeted at $3.46 million.
WATCH LIVE
The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall. Those unable to attend can watch a livestream of the meeting at huntsvilletx.gov or at itemonline.com.
