HUNTSVILLE — A proposed ordinance will fine developers who chop down historic and protected trees within the city of Huntsville.
The proposed tree ordinance was officially presented to the Huntsville City Council on Tuesday, with a goal of halting the clearcutting of trees for development.
Under the order, developers will be required to apply for a tree removal permit before cutting protected trees or face a minimum fine of $200 per infraction. The proposed rules will also allow a city-employed arborist or planning official to issue a stop-work order if developers don’t adhere to the ordinance.
However, according to state law, the ordinance will exempt single-family owner-occupied homes. Developers also won’t be forced to replace trees found on the portion of a building site on which building improvements will be erected.
The proposed ordinance was supported by community members who were present at the meeting.
“The opportunity for new growth is important, but citizens are attracted to our area because of its beauty. Developers who fail to recognize this are losing value,” said Cheryl Spencer during the public comment period.
Fellow citizen Edwin Davis agreed.
“It’s a lot easier to preserve than to try and correct,” Davis said. “I think this is a good and reasonable ordinance and is a step in the right direction. Trees add to the beauty of our city, and saving trees will have a positive economic impact on the values of our property.
The ordinance identifies 21 protected tree species, while also exempting eight species of invasive trees.
A decision is expected to be made on the ordinance next month.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the city council:
• entered into a landscape maintenance agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation. Under the agreement, TxDOT will fund expanded landscaping along with the planned Interstate 45 expansion through the city limits and the city will maintain it for years to come.
• approved a purchase agreement for water and wastewater supplies.
• executed an amendment to the professional services agreement with Randall Scott Architects, which will provide the firm with $310,781 for the design of a third-story at the new city hall. City leaders added $4.5 million to the budget last month towards the construction of a new city hall, which will be primarily paid for by 2016 bond funds.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Aug. 7
