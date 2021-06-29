The Huntsville Kiwanis Club recently pledged $10,000 to the Robert Josey Lodge in Huntsville. The group also issued a challenge to the other local civic clubs to help with the Robert A. Josey Lodge’s capital campaign to raise money for much needed repairs to these facilities.
The Josey Scout Lodge was dedicated to service in 1934. Inspired by a radio address by President Franklin Roosevelt, Mr. Robert A. Josey established a lodge for Huntsville Scouts. The Lodge was created by his vision, the work of members of the Works Progress Administration, and donations of material by Huntsville businesses and individuals.
The Lodge is listed as a Texas Historic Landmark and is on the National Register of Historic Places. In 86 years, thousands of Scouts and members of the public have visited and used the Lodge. During this time, the Lodge has received no major improvements.
