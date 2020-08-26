Out of an abundance of caution, Huntsville ISD will be CLOSED on Thursday, August 27.
This decision is due to the forecasted weather associated with Hurricane Laura, potential for power outages and other emergency-related purposes.
During the closure, there will be no in person or remote/online instruction for students in all grades, and all extracurricular activities have also been cancelled.
The district will communicate instructional plans for Friday, August 28, after assessing the storm’s impact on Thursday.
