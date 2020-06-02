The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees has called for a special session meeting on Thursday at the Hawkins Administration Building.
This will be the first in-person meeting for the public since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in late March. Trustees will adhere to a 25% occupancy or 44 occupants. In the event 25% is exceeded, HISD will “Live Stream” to the Huntsville ISD Webpage for public viewing.
The only item on the agenda is the consideration for the employment of professional administration personnel, which is presumed to be concerning the vacant Huntsville Intermediate School principal position.
Following the special session, trustees are expected to hold a budget workshop.
Thursday's meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
See full agenda below.
