Proposed classroom additions at Huntsville ISD’s three elementary schools received design approval from the district’s board of trustees.
The $6.28 million project will add four to six classrooms at Estella Stewart Elementary, Huntsville Elementary and Samuel Walker Houston Elementary, as well as other high-priority upgrades and repairs.
Representatives with PBK Architects, the designers for the project, said that a corridor extension at Stewart Elementary will allow for four additional classrooms, while also reconfiguring two current rooms. The project will also include additional parking, a modified student drop-off, renovated student restrooms and a new security vestibule at the front entrance.
Huntsville Elementary is scheduled to receive a new wing with five new classrooms, while a wing at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary will allow for six new classrooms. Plans also call for additional parking, renovated student restrooms and security upgrades.
Construction for the classroom additions is scheduled to begin in April 2022 and be completed for the 2024-25 school year.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Nov. 18 at the Hawkins Administration Building.
