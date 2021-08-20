Huntsville ISD

The Huntsville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate, a near 2% increase from the district's FY 2020-21 rate.

The adopted rate of $1.0599 per $100 assessment includes 91.49 cents per $100 assessment for maintenance and operations and 14.5 cents per $100 assessment for debt service.

Certified property values for the 2021-22 fiscal year are expected to reach $4.1 billion, a 10.9% increase from the previous year, according to district officials.

The tax rate will support the district's spending plan of $115.7 million, a 27% increase from the prior year. Much of the increase in the budget is due to a 1,324 student increase in enrollment — mostly at the Texas Online Preparatory School and the funding of $90 million in new debt for bond-funded upgrades.

NEXT MEETING

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is set for Sept. 16. 

