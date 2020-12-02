The Huntsville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will once again meet in a special session Friday to ratify a one-time employee incentive allocation.
Under the proposal outlined in a proposed resolution that was released Tuesday afternoon, the system’s 919 full-time employees will each receive a $500 bonus, and the 12 part-time employees will each receive $250.
The same scale will be used for substitute teachers, as subs who have worked 55 full days or more this year will receiver $500. Substitutes working 33-54 days will be compensated $250, while substitutes working 10-32 days will earn $125.
The funds for the bonuses total about $500,000 in expenses to the district and will be paid Dec. 18.
Friday’s meeting is scheduled for noon at the HISD Support and Learning Center, located at 1010 8th Street in Huntsville.
