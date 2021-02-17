Huntsville ISD will remain closed throughout the remainder of the week, district officials announced Wednesday.
"With roads predicted to refreeze each night, low water pressure throughout the city, and power outages expected to continue, we do not believe school can resume safely this week," officials said in a release.
Parents should continue to monitor their school email, the district website (www.huntsville-isd.org) and social media for updates throughout the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.