Starting next week, Huntsville ISD will mark Red Ribbon Week as part of the national campaign aimed at promoting healthy living and discouraging drug use.
Red Ribbon Week will last until Friday, Oct. 30. The annual initiative has been held since 1985, according to the Red Ribbon Campaign.
Activities and lessons are planned throughout the week to help encourage strong character skills and wise choices including fun dress up days.
Elementary and Secondary campuses will follow slightly different schedules.
