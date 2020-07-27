Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntsville ISD encourages all parents/legal guardians to complete the online student registration process for all new and returning students for the 2020- 2021 school year.
Understanding that some families require assistance with the registration process, the District will host a centralized new student registration event on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Huntsville High School in the Library/Media Center, 515 FM 2821 East. This will provide an opportunity for parents to come on- site to receive face to face assistance with the enrollment process.
This centralized event is for all new students entering any grade. Parents will have the option to receive assistance with the New Student Registration process using the preferred online process or by submitting a completed paper enrollment packet with all the required documentation. All enrollment criteria and the enrollment packet can be found/downloaded from the New Student Registration page on the District website here.
Spanish speaking support will be available for those who need it. Representatives from HISD Transportation & Child Nutrition Services Departments will also be on-hand to provide information about their services.
Additionally, any parent/legal guardian of a Returning HISD Student who needs in person assistance with the Returning Student Registration process or the Home Access Center (HAC) parent portal can come to receive face to face support during the event.
Huntsville ISD will have strict safety protocols in place for this in person event to help protect the health and safety of District personnel and families. Any parent/legal guardian wishing to participate will be asked to adhere to the following:
• Limit to only one (1) parent/legal guardian per family attending.
• Do not bring children.
• Perform a Health Screening Self-check prior to arrival.
• Practice Social Distancing by remaining 6 feet apart from others.
• Follow staff directions for building entry & exit to maintain access control and limitations.
• Wear a Face Mask/Cloth Face Covering at all times.
• Report to the main entrance at the front of the campus to receive instructions and wait turn to enter.
• Bring all required documentation needed for enrollment (see list on Registration webpage).
• A current/active email address for the parent is required. If the parent doesn’t have an email address,
they must create one prior to arrival and bring the information with them.
• Be prepared to select a Hornet Learning Model (A, B or C) for each student enrolling/registering.
Model details can be found on the District website for review @ https://www.huntsville-isd.org/models. Questions regarding Student Registration can be emailed to OnlineRegistration@huntsville-isd.org or call
District Administration at 936-435-6300 during operating hours.
