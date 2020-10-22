Huntsville ISD parents are encouraged to apply for free or reduced-priced school meals for their children, if they haven’t already done so for the 2020-2021 school year.
The eligibility from the 2019-2020 school year expired on Sept. 30, and students are being charged for school lunches if they are not qualified. Additionally, students who were not approved last year may qualify this year, so please fill out the application form and return it as soon as possible.
Once students qualify for free lunch, additional charges will not be added to their account. If the student qualifies for reduced price lunch, the appropriate lesser charge will be applied.
Students attending online school on Hornet Learning Model B & C also need to fill out the application, in order to be eligible once they return to in-person school or to take advantage of the curbside lunch service available at all campuses for online learners.
Meal applications can be download from the district website or picked up from any campus. Applications can also be submitted online this year to expedite the process using the preferred My School apps.
Many of the programs and services the district is able to provide is funded based on the district's school meal program, so it’s important to get as many applications submitted as possible.
