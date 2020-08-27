￼Huntsville ISD will resume school on Friday, August 28, 2020. Students in Pre-K through 6th grade will return to school in person or online according to their Model of Instruction on file at the campus.
All Mance Park Middle School and Huntsville High School students will continue remotely with Model C flexible online learning at home until further notice. Bus Transportation will resume for Pre-K through 6th graders who are approved riders. Meal Service will also resume as well as curbside lunch service at each campus for online learners.
Huntsville ISD Administration is working closely with Walker County officials to make every effort to return all ￼HISD campuses to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.