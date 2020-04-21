The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees meeting tonight will be closed to attendees, but live-streamed online so citizens can watch.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
School officials state that the decision to close the meeting to attendees was due to limit COVID-19 spread, and to adhere to orders from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Centers for Disease Control.
As per Board Policy, anyone wishing to speak may do so during the Public Comments section of the Agenda. The board asks that comments pertain to public education and be no longer than 3 minutes. The Board will not respond to the comments or answer questions during the meeting.
Individuals who wish to address the Board during the portion of the meeting designated for “public comment” shall send the following information via email to sodom@huntsville-isd.org no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
SEE FULL AGENDA BELOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.