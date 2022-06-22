The Goodheart-WIllcox Health Skills for Middle School Companion Text Curriculum has been under consideration since October of last year by S.H.A.C. According to HISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Student Services & Operations Bill Roberts, Its program fulfills all TEKS requirements, prioritizes abstinence in accordance with state law and is the only program approved by the Texas Board of Education. Its curriculum will be taught during seventh grade science and families will have the opportunity to completely opt-out and receive an alternative assignment related to the program depending on parental choice. The opt-out option faced criticism from board members due to logistics concerns.
Position 3 Board of Trustees member J.T. Langley said,” that's going to be a big concern right there. Is how we handle this opt-out, because it can be made to appear like those kids may be punished.”
Roberts assured the board that the opt-out option will be managed well, citing his confidence in Mance Park Middle School Principal Joshua Campbell.
The $10,381,000 GMP for PBK Architects and Prime Contractors upcoming elementary school additions passed unanimously. Careful management of material costs and a focus on fundamentals led to HISD and PBK reaching a GMP below original budget estimates by $965,611. HISD aims to use local contractors for construction and will feature McCaffety Electric for a substantial amount of electrical work.
Superintendent Scott Sheppard said ,”we have healthy contingency funds built in the proposal which will help us stay within the proposed price without sacrificing quality as surprises come along.”
PBK representatives claimed construction could begin in the next few weeks.
The Skyward School Management System was approved by the board to replace the district's PowerSchool software. Due to insufficient customer service and continual problems Forney and a committee of educators have decided that Skyward is a more efficient software for HISD. The cost in totality for the implementation, services and operation is $445,467 with an annual fee of $88,548, a reduction from the current program cost under PowerSchool at $179,042. Implementation likely will start in late July or August and could be completely introduced next school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.