The following is a release from Huntsville ISD.
Earlier today, school districts across the state of Texas, including Huntsville ISD, experienced connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP).
The Educational Testing System (ETS - test vendor) posted updates to the STAAR Assessment Management System dashboard every 10 minutes to keep districts apprised of the progress in resolving the issue. At this time, connectivity issues with the SOTP have not been resolved. To this end, Huntsville ISD had no option but to stop the 4th grade Writing test and the English I EOC for the remainder of the day. Although the middle school experienced connectivity issues as well, they were still able to complete the 7th grade Writing test today.
Today’s statewide issue is one that TEA and ETS are working to resolve as quickly as possible. Work is continuing, and an update will be provided as more information becomes available from TEA. We will also be providing additional communication which will outline the dates to make up the missed 4th grade Writing test and the high school EOC English I test. We appreciate our parents’ and students’ patience as this matter is addressed and resolved at the state level.
