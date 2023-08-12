Huntsville ISD will welcome back students on Tuesday for the first day of school. Staff has been preparing for the return for over a week.
Among the preparations, staff has been hard at work implementing a new parent platform, registering students for transportation and updating meal forms.
HISD announced its updated policy for providing Free and Reduced-Price meals for children under the current income eligibility guidelines.
Shannon Hollis, HISD Director of Communications, said officials have been hard at work updating meal information.
She added that each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.
Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition Meal Pricing for the 2023-2024 School Year will be as follows:
Reduced Price is $.40; and the Paid Price is $2.40 for PreK (Gibbs) and Elementary (Huntsville, Samuel W. Houston, Scott E. Johnson, Estella Stewart); and Paid Price: $2.80 for Secondary (Huntsville High, Mance Park, Huntsville Intermediate)
Hollis said Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition Services began distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions, households need to take to apply for these benefits on July 1.
Applications also are available at Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition Services office at 1010 7th St., Huntsville, at any Huntsville ISD campuses, and on the Huntsville ISD website at www.huntsville-isd.org.
Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits include:
Income
1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels
Categorical (Automatic) Eligibility
2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for
Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Program Participant
3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster
4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start
Income Eligibility
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application for free and reduced-price meals and return to Traci Taylor, CN Clerk I at Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition Services 1010 7th St. Huntsville, TX 77320, 936-435-6924.
Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
1. Names of all household members;
2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member;
3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for ‘’No Social Security number”; and
4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Hollis reported that HISD Child Nutrition Services is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. They will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter, and feels it should have, should contact Traci Taylor, Child Nutrition Clerk I, at 1010 7th St. or call 936-435-6924.
Hollis added that applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information provided by households on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Reviewing Official Andrea Cortes will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Traci Taylor, Child Nutrition Clerk I, at 936-435-6924, or by email at tltaylor@huntsville-isd.org.
For all the Free and Reduced-Price Meals information for the 2023-2024 school year including the total income eligibility chart, downloadable applications forms or the online application link, visit the Huntsville ISD website at www.huntsville-isd.org.
Hollis can be reached at sduncan@huntsville-isd.org or 936-435-NEWS.
