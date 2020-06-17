Huntsville ISD announced to families Wednesday evening its decision to change the location for the class of 2020 graduation ceremony. The event, which was previously scheduled at Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, is now slated to take place Saturday, July 25 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
Due to spacing restrictions placed on in-person graduations per executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott, the district’s Huntsville High School Football Field could not accommodate the number of students and guests we wanted to be able to attend to celebrate this great accomplishment.
In order for high schools in Texas to have a face-to-face graduation, the district must follow the guidelines provided by the Governor of Texas, the Texas Education Agency, Montgomery County officials and the Department of State Health Services.
“The guidelines for graduation are clear; we must practice social distancing and take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” said William Roberts, the former high school principal and current assistant superintendent. “Therefore, our event will be ticketed with each graduate receiving a ticket for themselves as well as four guest tickets.
Due to guideline restrictions, graduates will not be able to have a rehearsal, so all of the event details, ticket information, and expectations for guests and graduates attending the graduation ceremony will be forthcoming in the very near future.
Additionally, high school officials announced that the Senior Awards Program will take place virtually. The presentation will be shared with families and students just as soon as it is prepared. However, prom was canceled with no plans to reschedule.
We did not make this decision lightly and have explored every possible option,” Roberts added. “Without an appropriate venue or any foreseen relief in the current COVID-19 restrictions or social distancing guidelines, it would be impractical and quite possibly unsafe for us to host prom.”
