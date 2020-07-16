Huntsville Independent School District is considering delaying the beginning of the school year, and will use “various learning models” to allow students to learn in a remote format or by traditional in-person teaching.
Superintendent Scott Sheppard is expected to present a calendar adjustment to the district’s Board of Trustees, saying in the agenda item that delaying the start of school for students will allow staff more contract days to prepare the various models for delivery simultaneously.
HISD’s fall semester is currently slated to begin Aug. 13, but if approved by the board would be pushed back until Aug. 17. The move would put Huntsville ISD in-line with area school districts, most of which are scheduled to begin the fall term during the third week of August.
“Front loading our staff development days and teacher preparation days before school starts is necessary to adapt to the challenges of the new year,” Sheppard noted. “Additionally, adding make-up days to be utilized in the event of a closure is a prudent step considering the uncertainty of COVID-19.”
The proposed calendar change comes on the heels of the district unveiling its reopening plan, which will give students and parents three separate options for instruction. Some students will return to campus with traditional face-to-face instruction, while some will attend a daily online school and some will utilize a flexible online model.
The result would be fewer students in a school building on a given day, creating the elbow room officials say would be needed for social distancing in classrooms and cafeterias and on buses.
New Waverly ISD is still scheduled to begin school Aug. 13, while Alpha Omega Academy will welcome students on Aug. 19.
MEETING INFORMATION
Thursday’s meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will begin at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2021 E. in Huntsville. The board will be adhering to new guidelines set for by Gov. Greg Abbott, which will limit in-person occupancy at 25%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.