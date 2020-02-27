This morning at approximately 10:30 am, Huntsville High School, Huntsville Elementary School, HISD Transportation and the Hawkins Administration Building were all placed on LOCKOUT status as a precautionary measure on the advice of law enforcement.
DPS was searching for a person of interest who fled from them in the vicinity of FM 247 & FM 2821 headed in the direction of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. By 12:00 pm, the status had been lifted at all locations except Huntsville Elementary School due to their location to the continued search. At 1:40 pm, the search ended and the status at Huntsville Elementary was lifted.
Huntsville ISD is thankful for the positive outcome today and for everyone's cooperation. We appreciate the swift action by our local law enforcement agencies and their commitment to helping keep our schools and facilities safe. We will always err on the side of caution and follow law enforcement advice as it pertains to the safety of our students and staff. An email notification has been sent to alert the parents of the campuses impacted by today’s event.
Per Huntsville ISD's Standard Response Protocol for emergency situations, when a campus or facility is placed on LOCKOUT status, everyone is brought indoors and all exterior doors are secured. Normal operations continue on the inside but no one is permitted in or out of the building while the status is in place. It is important that all district stakeholders including students, staff, parents and community understand the different safety terms and the appropriate response for each.
Today’s event was not a Lockdown or a Drill. If you are not familiar with the district’s emergency and safety protocol or terms used, we invite you to visit https://www.huntsville-isd.org/safety to learn more.
