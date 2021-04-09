Huntsville ISD will once again be forced to hold commencement exercises outside of Walker County.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard confirmed to The Item on Friday that the commencement ceremony will not occur on the Sam Houston State University campus, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The district doesn’t have a facility large enough to host the ceremony, which generally draws thousands of visitors per year.
Current regulations at Johnson Coliseum cap attendance at 1,218 fans. Sheppard noted that university officials aren’t currently allowing graduations at Bowers Stadium.
The class of 2020 graduation was held in The Woodlands, nearly 40 miles from the high school campus.
