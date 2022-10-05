HUNTSVILLE — After 23 years, Huntsville ISD passed its first bond package with one geared towards academic growth and one geared towards athletics.
With some of the academic things getting underway in the past weeks, the athletic side is ready to pick up steam 15 months after the bond passed.
The bond passed in 2021 totaled $127 million, with $32 million set to go to athletics. That money will be used to build a 7,000-seat complex around the existing football field, a new baseball and softball complex on campus, a field house and additional parking for all events.
“It's incredible to see a dream come true,” HISD superintendent Scott Shephard said. “Starting with the long-range planning committee of 80 members of the community that started identifying needs. We looked at things we don’t have in Huntsville that other communities provide. The sports complex was one of the things that came from that. To see it come true and to know the impact it is going to have for generations of Huntsville Hornets, it’s an exciting time.”
Now with the initial steps out of the way, all that is left is to build. With the hopes of getting baseball and softball into their new homes this season, it seems more and more likely they will continue to play at Kate Barr Ross park.
The construction will start ramping up here shortly and things will start going quickly, but ultimately it will be a hurry up and wait situation.
“We should be finished with everything by early August,” Shephard said. “Knowing that we can get in it all at the same time is incredible. Everybody knows about the delays. Our contractors have picked it up and are trying to make up for lost time. The goal is to be completed by August.”
