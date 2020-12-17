Huntsville ISD is seeking to maintain its status as a District of Innovation, with a vote on its renewal scheduled tonight.
The District of Innovation designation, which was first established by the Texas Legislature in 2015, allows school districts with accountability ratings of "C" or above to utilize certain exemptions related to class sizes, school year schedules, and teacher contracts and certifications.
“The two main benefits of our District of Innovation Plan in Huntsville ISD involve flexibility in our school calendar and flexibility in hiring teachers,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “The plan allows us to build a school calendar that reflects the priorities of our local staff, students, parents and community members, rather than being forced to start on a date in late August specified by the state. The human resources component of our plan gives Huntsville ISD the flexibility to hire teachers with specific work and career experience, especially for Career and Technology courses, that may not hold a traditional teaching certificate.”
Sheppard said the only minor changes will be made from the district's renewal.
Other discussion items on tonight’s agenda includes:
• consideration of a new mascot for the Texas Online Preparatory School, a program of Huntsville ISD that consists of three campuses and operating fully online.
• a report on the 2021-22 school calendar.
• a presentation of the district’s safety audit, which will be held in executive session.
• executive session discussion on Dr. Sheppard’s formative evaluation.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the HISD Support and Learning Center, which is located at 1010 8th Street in Huntsville.
