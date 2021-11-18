HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville ISD has earned an “A” rating for 2020-2021 under the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) accountability system. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s regular board of trustees meeting.
According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state’s FIRST system ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and encourages Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
Each year, TEA assigns one of four financial accountability ratings to each school district, with the highest being “A” (Superior Achievement), followed by “B” (Above-Standard Achievement), “C” (Standard Achievement), and “F” (Substandard Achievement).
During the public hearing on the state financial accountability rating, Huntsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Paul Brown prefaced his presentation to the Board by sharing the FIRST rating for this year is based on the student data reported for 2019-2020 and the budgetary and actual financial data for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020 which creates a slight lag in data reporting for this year’s accountability rating.
There are 20 indicators factored into the overall rating given to a district, and Huntsville ISD scored a 90 out of 100. As a result, TEA has assigned the district an “A” rating for Superior Achievement.
This is the fourth consecutive year for Huntsville ISD to receive a Superior Achievement rating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.