Huntsville Independent School District began celebrating its annual Teacher Appreciation Week with special activities at each campus. Students and parents are often encouraged to send thank you notes as districts across the nation take extra steps to honor teachers this week.
Estella Stewart Elementary kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week with the theme, “thanks a latte.” Teachers were invited to enjoy coffee and donuts Monday morning. On Tuesday, the PTO stepped up to provide lunch. Later in the week, plans have been made for teachers to have a “soda safari” in the teacher's lounge, ice cream and other snacks.
At Samuel Walker Houston Elementary, arrangements have been made by sponsors to supply treats and give-aways each day this week.
Principal Natasha Simmons said, ““I appreciate my entire staff for all the hard work they’ve done this year and continue to do for each other and our students. I thank all of those who make our school run smoothly by supporting us this year.”
Simmons said she was very grateful for the PTO and their support.
“It is very rewarding when you see how everyone can come together and help our students be successful,” said Simmons.
Huntsville High School prepared to begin state testing this week, but principal Paul Trevino said the campus would be giving away gift cards and themed gift baskets to show teachers they are appreciated.
“We plan on trying to spoil them as much as possible,” Trevino said.
The welding shop has made some cut-outs to give to teachers, too.
“We definitely appreciate all our teachers and staff for everything they do. We appreciate the time and effort they put in for our campus,” said Trevino.
