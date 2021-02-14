Huntsville ISD

Huntsville ISD officials announced Sunday evening that they have opted to cancel school on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the potential for ice/snow and hazardous conditions.

Monday, Feb. 15, is already a scheduled district holiday for Presidents’ Day.

During the closure, both in person and remote/online instruction as well as all extracurricular activities are cancelled.

The district will resume normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

