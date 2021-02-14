Huntsville ISD officials announced Sunday evening that they have opted to cancel school on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the potential for ice/snow and hazardous conditions.
Monday, Feb. 15, is already a scheduled district holiday for Presidents’ Day.
During the closure, both in person and remote/online instruction as well as all extracurricular activities are cancelled.
The district will resume normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.