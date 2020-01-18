The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday in a special called meeting with only two items on the agenda. 

Trustees are expected to be presented the 2018-19 financial audit report in open session and will then consider hiring a new director of student information systems behind closed doors. 

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 East in Huntsville. 

See full agenda bellow. 

Download PDF HISD Board - Jan. 21, 2020 agenda

