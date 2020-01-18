The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday in a special called meeting with only two items on the agenda.
Trustees are expected to be presented the 2018-19 financial audit report in open session and will then consider hiring a new director of student information systems behind closed doors.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 East in Huntsville.
See full agenda bellow.
