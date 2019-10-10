A Huntsville ISD bus has flipped in Montgomery County.
The bus is believed to have been transporting the freshman football team to a game at Montgomery High School. Early reports stated that there were no major injuries and all students are off the bus.
According to Montgomery County Police Reporter, the driver sustained minor injuries. The wreck occurred on FM 1791 near FM 149.
According to HISD officials, school police and administrators are in route to the wreck site.
SEE VIDEO HERE COURTESY OF KXXV
