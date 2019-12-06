A Huntsville ISD bus was involved in a major vehicle crash Friday morning on FM 980 in Huntsville.
Emergency response was dispatched at 6:21 a.m. when a pickup truck collided with the bus. Fire crews assisted EMS personnel on scene and also performed traffic control until the scene was cleared.
At this time it is unknown if any injuries occurred in the accident. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
Huntsville ISD issued the following statement.
On the way to school this morning, one Huntsville ISD bus was involved in an accident with one other vehicle on FM 980 near Ashworth Road.
Two adults and one elementary student were on board the school bus and all were transported to Huntsville Memorial Hospital by ambulance for evaluation. The parent of the student was immediately contacted and met them at the hospital. The student did not sustain any injuries and was released to the parent. The two adults sustained non-life threatening injuries and are being treated.
Initial reports indicate the other vehicle caused the accident.
